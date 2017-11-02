Market Overview

Papa John's CEO Blames NFL For Slowing Pizza Sales; Should He Really Blame Netflix?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2017 10:26am   Comments
President Trump isn’t the only one lashing out at the NFL these days. Papa John’s Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) founder John Schnatter pointed his finger squarely at the NFL blamed the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for its disappointing third-quarter sales on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction,” Schnatter said, referring to the national anthem protests. “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

The NFL has endured a steep drop-off in ratings in 2017, a phenomenon that the president says is related to the league’s tolerance of national anthem protests. However, the NFL is certainly not alone in its ratings struggle. While NFL ratings are down roughly 5 percent through the first seven weeks of the season, CNN reports that the four major networks have endured an overall prime time ratings decline of 8 percent. In other words, the NFL is actually holding its own relatively well as traditional TV networks are losing viewers in droves.

In that sense, Papa John’s (and its shareholders) might want to blame services such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s YouTube for their pizza problems, not the NFL.

At the same time, perhaps Papa John's should blame itself. As Nations Restaurant News editor Jonathan Maze pointed out on Twitter, rival Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) seems to be having no problem with NFL ratings.


For what it’s worth, Stevens analyst Will Slabaugh said on Thursday that investors should still be hungry for Papa John’s stock.


“Despite the softer results, we continue to believe PZZA has one of the most attractive multiyear stories in restaurants with significant international unit-growth opportunity and untapped customer data tools in its online ordering and loyalty platforms, which could lead to improved top-line results (and valuation) in FY18,” Slabaugh said.


Stevens maintains an Overweight rating for Papa John’s but has lowered its price target from $85 to $80.


Related Link: 2017 World Series Provides Unique Advertising Opportunity For Auto Industry

Image credit: < ahref="https://www.flickr.com/photos/bluemaumau/16698052318">Mr. BlueMauMau, Flickr

Latest Ratings for PZZA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BTIG ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2017NomuraMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PZZA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

