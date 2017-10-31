Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Will MSG Networks Fare In The New TV Environment?

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
How Will MSG Networks Fare In The New TV Environment?
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 31, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: A Halloween Scare For Under Armour, Qualcomm And Other Big Tech Names

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN), formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, got a Halloween scare from Morgan Stanley with a downgrade from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

MSG Networks has risks not reflected in the consensus as it moves through distribution renewals, analyst Benjamin Swinburne said in a Tuesday note.

As an independent regional sports network, the company “lacks the benefit of negotiating distribution alongside a broader network portfolio,” Swinburne said (see Swinburne's track record here). 

MSG Networks’ distribution revenue is concentrated with two distributors, according to Morgan Stanley: Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS), which accounts for 25 percent of revenue, and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), which accounts for 20-25 percent of revenue.

The company has a levered cost structure in the form of contractually obligated rights fees paid to sports teams under long-term agreements, Swinburne said. Such fees make up 80 percent of MSG Network’s operating expenses, the analyst said.

Morgan Stanley has a $20 price target on the shares.

The Impact Of Sports-Free TV

As MSG Networks’ distribution contracts expire, the company is facing a different TV ecosystem where distribution minimums could be reduced, Swinburne said.

The network’s existing agreements have protected revenues from rising adoption of sports-free TV bundles, meaning that the number of paying subscribers likely exceeds the number of viewing subscribers, the analyst said.

“As agreements renew, we see risk that those minimums are reduced — perhaps meaningfully — leading to an acceleration in paying subscriber losses.”

The combination of a loss of paying subscribers; 4 percent yearly growth in rights fees; and limited means to reduce expenses create a scenario of declining EBITDA over time, according to Morgan Stanley.

At publication, shares of MSG Networks were down 9.56 percent at $17.50.

Related Links:

Analyst: Why Jim Dolan Could Sell The New York Knicks

Takeover Speculation In MSG Networks Is 'Inefficient'; Loop Downgrades To Sell

________
Image Credit: "Steve Cangialosi calling NJ Devils on MSG Network" Bruce C. Cooper (uploader) (Bruce C. Cooper (uploader)) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for MSGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Oct 2017Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2017Loop CapitalUpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for MSGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Short Ideas Downgrades Price Target Sports Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHTR + ATUS)

Report: SoftBank To Call Off Sprint-T-Mobile Merger
Media Stock Q3 Earnings On Tap: Comcast, Charter, Shaw, Time Warner
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Oracle, Domino's, Pepsi, And More
Charter Communications Q3 Earnings: What's In Store?
Telecom Earnings Preview: Verizon And AT&T Report Results In The Week Ahead
Don't Expect Viacom Shares To Outperform While Charter Negotiations Ongoing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MSGN

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.