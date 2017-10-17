Piper Jaffray recently completed its semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, which indicated that while big brands still reign supreme, young consumers are starting to show a preference for smaller niche brands.

Teen spending overall moved down 4.4 percent year over year, while parent contribution to teen spending ticked slightly lower from 68 to 67 percent.

Brands Teens Love

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) was still the top apparel and footwear brand among teens, but its mindshare as the top clothing brand fell notably, from 29 to 23 percent.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was far and away the most preferred shopping website at 49-percent mindshare. The e-commerce giant grew 900 basis points in mindshare year over year.

Smaller streetwear brand VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)'s Vans and Supreme were two standouts among analysts that are gaining mindshare. Birkenstock also broke the Top 5 in footwear.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was the leader in daily video consumption with 37 percent, followed by YouTube at 29 percent.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) was the preferred restaurant among both upper-and average-income teens at 11 and 12 percent respectively.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is the preferred social media platform for teens, with 47 percent mindshare, nearly double that of its closest competitor, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram. Snapchat saw a 1200 basis point increase in the survey year over year.

According to Piper Jaffray, adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY), Birkenstock, PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH)'s Calvin Klein/Tommy Hilfiger, Supreme and Vans were the most improved brands in the survey.

Brands Teens Hate

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB)'s Victoria's Secret was notably left off the list this year.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was also absent from the list for a second straight year.

Other notable decliners on this years list were Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P), Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), Tory Burch and Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK)'s UGG.

