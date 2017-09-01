Good thing it's water-resistant, because the new Ionic smart watch just released by Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is entering some dangerous depths.

Though it has a full complement of feature-rich competitors, perhaps the most formidable is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is rumored to be offering an update of its current, second-generation watch in the weeks ahead.

“The device, with an attractive price point, could generate solid sales, though it will also be launching at the same time as Apple's rumored next watch, which will likely also add new capabilities,” said Baird analyst William V. Power.

He maintains a Neutral rating on the stock and set a price target of $6, 1 cent below where the stock was trading at last check.

What The Ionic Is Up Against

Here’s a breakdown of the Fitbit’s flagship new phone’s features, compared with its main competitors:

Fitbit Ionic:

GPS

Heart rate sensor

Battery life: four, plus, days.

Storage for music, plus Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) support and Bluetooth headphone support

New proprietary OS

Coaching software for personalized workouts

Fitness tracker apps with swim-tracking apps

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity

Android ( Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)), Apple iOS and Windows ( Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)) compatible

PRICE: $299

Apple 2 Watch Series 2

GPS

Heart rate sensor

Battery life: two days

Dual-Core Processor

Fitness tracker apps with swim-lap technology.

Compatible with IOS devices

Wireless charging

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity

Compatible with iTunes

Requires phone

Onboard storage 2G

PRICE: $369

Gear S3 by Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF)

GPS

OS: Tizen

Dual-Core processor

4G Storage

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC connectivity

Battery life: three days

Wireless charging

Intuitive interface

Fitness tracking sensors

PRICE: $299

Forerunner 640 by Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN)

GPS

Advanced running metrics

Stride length, lactate threshold ratings

Heart monitor

Music player

Water resistant

Fitness tracker and heart monitor that adjusts to a variety of athletics

Battery life: 16 hours

No onboard music storage

PRICE: $399

