Off To The Races: Comparing Fitbit's New Ionic With Its Smart Watch Competitors
Good thing it's water-resistant, because the new Ionic smart watch just released by Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is entering some dangerous depths.
Though it has a full complement of feature-rich competitors, perhaps the most formidable is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is rumored to be offering an update of its current, second-generation watch in the weeks ahead.
“The device, with an attractive price point, could generate solid sales, though it will also be launching at the same time as Apple's rumored next watch, which will likely also add new capabilities,” said Baird analyst William V. Power.
He maintains a Neutral rating on the stock and set a price target of $6, 1 cent below where the stock was trading at last check.
What The Ionic Is Up Against
Here’s a breakdown of the Fitbit’s flagship new phone’s features, compared with its main competitors:
Fitbit Ionic:
- GPS
- Heart rate sensor
- Battery life: four, plus, days.
- Storage for music, plus Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) support and Bluetooth headphone support
- Water resistance
- New proprietary OS
- Coaching software for personalized workouts
- Fitness tracker apps with swim-tracking apps
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity
- Android (Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)), Apple iOS and Windows (Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)) compatible
- Storage: 2G
- PRICE: $299
Apple 2 Watch Series 2
- GPS
- Heart rate sensor
- Battery life: two days
- Dual-Core Processor
- Fitness tracker apps with swim-lap technology.
- Compatible with IOS devices
- Wireless charging
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity
- Compatible with iTunes
- Requires phone
- Onboard storage 2G
- PRICE: $369
Gear S3 by Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF)
- GPS
- OS: Tizen
- Dual-Core processor
- 4G Storage
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC connectivity
- Battery life: three days
- Wireless charging
- Intuitive interface
- Fitness tracking sensors
- PRICE: $299
Forerunner 640 by Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN)
- GPS
- Advanced running metrics
- Stride length, lactate threshold ratings
- Heart monitor
- Music player
- Water resistant
- Fitness tracker and heart monitor that adjusts to a variety of athletics
- Battery life: 16 hours
- No onboard music storage
- PRICE: $399
