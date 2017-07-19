Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GOP Health Care Reform: How It Got To Where It Is, What's Likely To Happen Next
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2017 11:27am   Comments
Share:
GOP Health Care Reform: How It Got To Where It Is, What's Likely To Happen Next
Related XLV
What To Know About The Revised Health Care Bill
The Royalty-Amassing Strategy Of Royalty Pharma
Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, SPDR Series Trust S&P Biotech, Starbucks Corp, ... (GuruFocus)

The drama in Washington surrounding health care reform seems to change on a daily basis, and the most recent maneuver by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has some Republicans scratching their heads.

After Republicans failed to scrape together enough votes to pass the second version of their Senate health care reform bill, McConnell announced on Tuesday night that the Senate will vote next week on simply repealing the Affordable Care Act.

At first glance, McConnell doesn’t appear to have the votes lined up for even a simple repeal, leaving onlookers to speculate about what the Republicans’ plan is heading forward.

In a new note to clients on Wednesday, Height Securities analyst Stephanie Miller provided two possible explanations for the decision. Miller says McConnell either wants to get the (likely unsuccessful) ACA repeal vote on the record and move on to other legislative priorities or he wants to set the stage for another crack at repeal-and-replace down the road after previously declaring the approach dead in the water.

But when it comes to figuring out what direction healthcare reform takes now, Miller said it's anyone's guess.

“At this point, we don’t suspect anyone – including Congressional Leadership and likely McConnell himself – could say with confidence what happens over the next few weeks,” she wrote.

Related Link: What To Know About The Revised Health Care Bill

After noting that no issue is ever truly dead in Washington, Miller said the chances of Obamacare repeal are now slim and getting slimmer. Height is now estimating the chances of ACA repeal by August recess at 10 percent, down from as high as 70 percent earlier this year.

Investors certainly haven’t been rattled by the uncertainty surrounding healthcare reform. The Health Care SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLV) is up 1.0 percent in the past five trading sessions and is now up 16.5 percent year-to-date.

Posted-In: ACA ACHAAnalyst Color Health Care Politics Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLV)

What To Know About The Revised Health Care Bill
The Royalty-Amassing Strategy Of Royalty Pharma
Zacks Top Ranked Healthcare ETFs For Long Term Investors
McConnell Tables Health Care Vote Until After July 4th Recess As Support Crumbles
CBO On Senate Health Plan: 22 Million Lose Medical Care
Smaller Works For This Health Care ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on XLV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.