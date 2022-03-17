 Skip to main content

Markets Rise Following Lower-Than-Expected Weekly Jobless Claims
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:07pm   Comments
U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as investors weighed Wednesday’s Fed rate decision and economic outlook. U.S. weekly jobless claims also came in lower than the prior week.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.33% to 13,614; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.21% to $344.45
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.23% to 4,411; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.25% to $441.07
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.15% to 11,940; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.2% at $345.45.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) were among the top gainers for the DIA Thursday.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) were the only losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Mortgage rates cracked the 4% threshold for the first time since May 2019, while a new survey recorded another record high for median sales prices on U.S. residential properties… Read More

Benzinga has launched a “Bulls vs. Bears” March Madness competition to find out which stock will take home top honors by fan vote… Read More

The push for members of the U.S. Congress to not be allowed to buy and sell stocks continues. A recently disclosed transaction by a member of Congress shows there continues to be conflicts of interest in pushing for policies that could benefit investment holdings… Read More

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

