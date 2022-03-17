Markets Rise Following Lower-Than-Expected Weekly Jobless Claims

U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as investors weighed Wednesday’s Fed rate decision and economic outlook. U.S. weekly jobless claims also came in lower than the prior week.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.33% to 13,614; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.21% to $344.45

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.21% to $344.45 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.23% to 4,411; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.25% to $441.07

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.25% to $441.07 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.15% to 11,940; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.2% at $345.45.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) were among the top gainers for the DIA Thursday.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) were the only losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

