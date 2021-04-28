12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares rose 5.44% to $144.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Qualcomm's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $12.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.7K, accounting for 1.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares increased by 4.13% to $133.99. At the close, Pegasystems's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $44.01. This security traded at a volume of 36.2K shares come close, making up 2.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares increased by 1.82% to $200.0. Skyworks Solutions's trading volume hit 42.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 billion.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 1.48% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.1K, accounting for 0.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.

Losers

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares declined by 14.45% to $130.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. Aspen Technology's trading volume hit 35.4K shares by close, accounting for 9.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock declined by 6.73% to $44.5. This security traded at a volume of 4.0K shares come close, making up 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.

ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.37. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 2.73% to $2.14. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 114.0K shares. This is 10.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock fell 2.26% to $4.33. This security traded at a volume of 384.7K shares come close, making up 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.6 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 1.91% to $1.03. My Size's trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.