11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock increased by 3.85% to $190.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.7K shares, which is 5.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 billion.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $1.17. At the close, Inpixon's trading volume reached 30.6K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.9 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 2.17% to $1.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 344 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 1.17% to $605.21. This security traded at a volume of 23.4K shares come close, making up 2.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares increased by 1.04% to $4.82. OLB Gr's trading volume hit 200 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Losers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 4.19% to $7.09 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.5K, accounting for 0.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares decreased by 2.15% to $82.28. This security traded at a volume of 657.1K shares come close, making up 18.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock fell 2.0% to $2.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell 1.56% to $61.6. At the close, Intel's trading volume reached 7.8 million shares. This is 24.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell 1.52% to $71.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.6K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 1.42% to $18.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.7K shares, which is 0.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.9 million.