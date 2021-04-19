12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $30.81 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.6K shares come close, making up 5.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.9 million.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares increased by 4.64% to $58.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 98.6K, accounting for 11.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares rose 3.3% to $137.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 31.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares rose 3.16% to $6.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 2.11% to $1.93. Boxlight's trading volume hit 486 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 1.59% to $17.85. Cleanspark's trading volume hit 20.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.4 million.

Losers

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.16 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.3K shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares decreased by 2.96% to $22.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 162.6K, accounting for 12.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares decreased by 2.24% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.9K, accounting for 1.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 2.19% to $6.28. This security traded at a volume of 7.8K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares decreased by 1.56% to $10.75. This security traded at a volume of 25.6K shares come close, making up 3.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 1.52% to $1.3. At the close, Safe-T Gr's trading volume reached 341 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.