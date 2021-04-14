11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $14.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. Bit Digital's trading volume hit 128.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.5 million.

Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) stock rose 2.14% to $52.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.1K, accounting for 0.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock increased by 1.99% to $2.55. At the close, Greenpro Capital's trading volume reached 8.5K shares. This is 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock rose 1.38% to $105.96. At the close, Upstart Holdings's trading volume reached 3.2K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares moved upwards by 1.14% to $8.8. This security traded at a volume of 17.4K shares come close, making up 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.9 million.

Losers

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares declined by 3.6% to $1.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. Xiaobai Maimai's trading volume hit 6.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares declined by 2.12% to $1.39. This security traded at a volume of 8.3K shares come close, making up 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock declined by 1.91% to $1.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.3K shares, which is 3.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock decreased by 1.52% to $9.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.4K shares, which is 2.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.5 million.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock declined by 1.48% to $2.01. This security traded at a volume of 113 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.

Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock fell 1.41% to $3.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 726.8K shares, which is 9.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.