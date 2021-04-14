12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares moved upwards by 2.88% to $108.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 901 shares come close, making up 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) stock rose 2.44% to $8.38. PAE's trading volume hit 4.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $779.9 million.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock increased by 2.24% to $29.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.8K, accounting for 4.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 1.54% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.9K, accounting for 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.2 million.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock rose 1.34% to $21.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 238.4K, accounting for 2.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock rose 1.23% to $8.2. This security traded at a volume of 18.8K shares come close, making up 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock fell 1.77% to $1.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.5K, accounting for 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 1.26% to $3.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 366, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 1.2% to $3.3. This security traded at a volume of 601 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock decreased by 1.14% to $2.61. Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume hit 2.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.0 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares decreased by 1.08% to $0.42. At the close, Castor Maritime's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 0.93% to $0.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4K shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.6 million.