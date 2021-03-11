12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock rose 8.62% to $3.4 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Quest Resource Holding's trading volume reached 35.9K shares. This is 59.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) stock rose 3.2% to $14.48. At the close, Kimball International's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $534.0 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares increased by 2.5% to $2.05. At the close, Astrotech's trading volume reached 84.1K shares. This is 3.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.

Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock moved upwards by 2.22% to $2.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.0K shares, which is 125.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.0 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 2.09% to $4.39. At the close, Code Chain New Continent's trading volume reached 22.5K shares. This is 2.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock moved upwards by 1.93% to $4.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 0.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

Losers

TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 7.6% to $4.38 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock declined by 7.36% to $3.15. FreightCar America's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock decreased by 5.55% to $33.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 37.0K shares, which is 2.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $744.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 4.45% to $0.97. At the close, Staffing 360 Solutions's trading volume reached 140.9K shares. This is 2.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 3.34% to $13.9. Polar Power's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares declined by 2.26% to $6.5. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.