12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock moved upwards by 4.14% to $4.77 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.5K, accounting for 7.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock rose 4.11% to $4.05. At the close, Information Services's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $8.13. This security traded at a volume of 2.9K shares come close, making up 1.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares increased by 3.91% to $70.0. This security traded at a volume of 17.6K shares come close, making up 3.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $4.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 309 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 2.37% to $3.45. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 13.1K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.

Losers

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares declined by 6.86% to $71.17 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, StoneCo's trading volume reached 43.2K shares. This is 2.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock decreased by 3.27% to $7.1. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding's trading volume reached 726 shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 2.94% to $218.6. DocuSign's trading volume hit 585.3K shares by close, accounting for 18.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares declined by 2.66% to $115.01. This security traded at a volume of 132.0K shares come close, making up 25.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 2.48% to $1.97. MICT's trading volume hit 36.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.8 million.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock fell 2.48% to $52.8. This security traded at a volume of 106.2K shares come close, making up 4.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 billion.