12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 97.91% to $4.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 1054.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $18.25. Rush Street Interactive's trading volume hit 83.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 4.16% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 144.9K, accounting for 4.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.9 million.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock increased by 2.86% to $3.59. This security traded at a volume of 160 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock increased by 2.37% to $91.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 45.6K shares, which is 2.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 billion.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 2.04% to $20.97. 500.com's trading volume hit 4.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.9 million.

Losers

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 6.51% to $28.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Koss's trading volume hit 168.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.6 million.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock declined by 3.55% to $2.99. This security traded at a volume of 11.4K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 2.64% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.7K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.9 million.

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares declined by 2.12% to $2.65. At the close, Charles & Colvard's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares fell 1.78% to $8.3. At the close, Full House Resorts's trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares decreased by 1.55% to $21.05. Melco Resorts and Enter's trading volume hit 87.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.