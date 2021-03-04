12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 5.95% to $2.49 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.0K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.7 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares increased by 5.31% to $16.63. Smith & Wesson Brands's trading volume hit 142.7K shares by close, accounting for 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.9 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 4.76% to $6.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.4K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.7 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 4.67% to $2.91. At the close, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume reached 9.5K shares. This is 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.5 million.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 4.22% to $40.0. This security traded at a volume of 79.3K shares come close, making up 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock increased by 4.01% to $3.37. At the close, The Dixie Group's trading volume reached 491 shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock declined by 6.26% to $26.68 during Thursday's after-market session. Turtle Beach's trading volume hit 9.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock decreased by 4.9% to $3.11. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 56.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares fell 3.1% to $1.88. Genius Brands Intl's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.0 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 2.2% to $2.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.0K shares, which is 0.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares declined by 1.99% to $5.42. Elys Game Technology's trading volume hit 6.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares decreased by 1.89% to $69.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 120.0K, accounting for 16.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.