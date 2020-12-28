10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 3.08% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.0K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock rose 2.01% to $38.52. At the close, Carrier Global's trading volume reached 234.3K shares. This is 4.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 billion.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock moved upwards by 1.64% to $1.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 1.28% to $6.68. This security traded at a volume of 33.1K shares come close, making up 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 7.41% to $2.25 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.8K, accounting for 7.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 5.03% to $8.31. This security traded at a volume of 48.6K shares come close, making up 13.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million.

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 4.82% to $4.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 300, accounting for 0.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock decreased by 4.48% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 153.7K, accounting for 4.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 4.46% to $5.57. This security traded at a volume of 48.4K shares come close, making up 6.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 4.15% to $2.08. This security traded at a volume of 53.0K shares come close, making up 1.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.