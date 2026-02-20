What Happened

Two agencies say investment grade. One says no. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) just posted record fourth-quarter results — and the leverage trajectory that had been improving reversed direction.

Q4 2025 revenue reached $407.0 million, up 4.5% year over year, exceeding the consensus estimate of $406.0 million. Adjusted funds from operations rose 7.5% to $290.0 million. Earnings per share came in at $0.99 versus the $0.98 consensus — a $0.01 beat. For the full year, AFFO grew 5.6% to $1.120 billion on total revenue of $1,594.8 million.

The board declared a first-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.78 per share, payable March 27. Full-year 2026 AFFO guidance was established at $1.207 billion to $1.222 billion, or $4.06 to $4.11 per diluted share — implying approximately 4.6% to 5.9% growth over 2025.

The Structural Picture

That growth outlook rests on a capital deployment pipeline of approximately $2.6 billion in future outlays. GLPI expects to fund $575 million to $650 million during 2026 alone, deployed roughly evenly by quarter.

The transactions are already stacking. In Q4, the company funded $201.6 million toward the Bally’s Chicago casino development — part of a $940 million commitment at an 8.5% cap rate. In January, GLPI acquired the real estate assets of Bally’s Lincoln for $700 million and entered a $467 million development agreement with The Cordish Companies for the Live! Virginia Casino & Hotel at an 8.0% cap rate.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ended Q4 at 4.6x. Three months earlier, it stood at 4.4x. At year-end 2024, it was 4.9x. Over that period, the ratio declined from 4.9x to 4.4x before this quarter’s move back to 4.6x.

Management’s stated target range sits at 5.0x to 5.5x. The current level remains below it. But the direction has shifted, and the pipeline ahead carries scale that could push leverage closer to the upper boundary.

What Else

Can the operational picture absorb that trajectory? The Q4 data suggests it can — for now.

CEO Peter Carlino noted that lease coverage across the five largest tenants “remains strong.” Rent collection held at 100% through 2025. Bally’s Baton Rouge opened in December, with GLPI funding $111 million at a 9% post-opening cap rate. The Sunland Park Racetrack acquisition added $183.75 million at 8.2%. The PENN Entertainment M Resort expansion contributed $150 million at 7.79%.

Cap rates on recent deals range from 7.79% to 9.0% — each above GLPI’s weighted average cost of debt. On a per-transaction basis, the spread appears positive. The question is whether cumulative deployment at this pace generates sufficient incremental AFFO to offset the leverage expansion required to fund it.

And yet — 2026 AFFO guidance of $4.06 to $4.11 implies management expects it will. The operational engine and the debt trajectory appear to be moving in opposite directions. Both are accelerating.

Why It Matters

GLPI entered this earnings cycle with a declining leverage trajectory and a split credit rating. It exits with record AFFO, rising leverage, and $2.6 billion in commitments that could amplify both trends simultaneously.

The 2026 guidance suggests management sees the AFFO growth outpacing the capital deployment curve. Whether that holds through $575 million to $650 million in near-term funding may determine whether the distance between the two investment-grade ratings and the one speculative-grade rating narrows — or widens.

Two agencies still say investment grade. One still does not. Record AFFO has not closed the gap. The leverage trajectory may determine whether it ever does — or whether the split becomes permanent.

Sources:

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.