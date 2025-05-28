May 28, 2025 9:56 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index jumping around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 42,438.74 while the NASDAQ gained 0.19% to 19,235.41. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 5,933.97.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 0.5% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ANF reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.59, beating the street view of $1.40. Quarterly sales of $1.1 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

The company expects second-quarter net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% and EPS of $2.10-$2.30 vs consensus of $2.53. Abercrombie & Fitch revised FY25 guidance for net sales growth to 3% to 6% (from 3% to 5% prior) and EPS to $9.50 to $10.50 (from $10.40 to $11.40) vs. street view of $10.75.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN shares shot up 301% to $3.3297 after announcing a business combination agreement with BlockchAIn to acquire 100% of the company and form a crypto mining, AI, and high-performance computing data hosting company.
  • Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO got a boost, surging 218% to $2.17 after the company and GSK announced the Phase 3 study of tebipenem HBr met its primary endpoint and will stop early for efficacy.
  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX shares were also up, gaining 117% to $1.20.

Equities Trading DOWN

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares dropped 59% to $0.7501 after the company halted Vilobelimab Phase 3 trial in pyoderma Gangrenosum after futility finding in interim analysis.
  • Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. CETX were down 46% to $0.9022 after the company announced a $1.25 million public offering.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. GWH was down, falling 41% to $1.1550.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $61.74 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,311.80.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $33.40 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.7165.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.005%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 0.53%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.02% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.29%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the US declined by 1.2% from the previous week during the week ending May 23.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ANF Logo
ANFAbercrombie & Fitch Co
$97.0925.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.53
Growth
83.74
Quality
Not Available
Value
85.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$0.9163-45.8%
GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.16-41.1%
IFRX Logo
IFRXInflaRx NV
$0.7593-58.3%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.24124.2%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$3.51323.0%
SPRO Logo
SPROSpero Therapeutics Inc
$2.17218.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Morning Market Update
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved