May 28, 2025 8:24 AM 2 min read

DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.

DHT Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.34 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $89.37 million.

DHT Holdings shares fell 3.2% to $11.39 in the pre-market trading session.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Compass Diversified CODI shares dipped 13.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA fell 12.8% to $109.35 in pre-market trading following the company’s first-quarter earnings report. In its outlook, the company said it is now factoring in potential risks related to the uncertain economic environment for the remainder of FY26.
  • Galaxy Digital GLXY shares tumbled 8.5% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 29 million shares of common stock.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares declined 6.3% to $25.42 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of public offering of ADSs.
  • Sable Offshore Corp. SOC fell 5.8% to $31.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Cytek Biosciences, Inc CTKB declined 4.7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Evotec SE EVO fell 4.3% to $4.0900 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Tuesday.
  • Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ fell 4.3% to $45.79 in pre-market trading.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ declined 3.7% to $46.25 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CODI Logo
CODICompass Diversified Holdings
$6.60-12.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.44
Growth
18.44
Quality
3.50
Value
41.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTKB Logo
CTKBCytek Biosciences Inc
$2.46-4.28%
DHT Logo
DHTDHT Holdings Inc
$11.70-0.51%
DXYZ Logo
DXYZDestiny Tech100 Inc
$45.85-4.22%
EVO Logo
EVOEvotec SE
$4.11-3.86%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$25.19-7.18%
GLXY Logo
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$19.80-8.92%
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$45.73-4.81%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$110.92-11.6%
SOC Logo
SOCSable Offshore Corp
$32.18-2.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersPremarket Movers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved