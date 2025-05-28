DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.

DHT Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.34 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $89.37 million.

DHT Holdings shares fell 3.2% to $11.39 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Compass Diversified CODI shares dipped 13.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary.

Compass Diversified CODI shares dipped 13.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary. Okta, Inc . OKTA fell 12.8% to $109.35 in pre-market trading following the company's first-quarter earnings report. In its outlook, the company said it is now factoring in potential risks related to the uncertain economic environment for the remainder of FY26.

Galaxy Digital GLXY shares tumbled 8.5% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 29 million shares of common stock.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares declined 6.3% to $25.42 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of public offering of ADSs.

Sable Offshore Corp. SOC fell 5.8% to $31.02 in pre-market trading.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc CTKB declined 4.7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.

Evotec SE EVO fell 4.3% to $4.0900 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Tuesday.

Destiny Tech100 Inc . DXYZ fell 4.3% to $45.79 in pre-market trading.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ declined 3.7% to $46.25 in pre-market trading.

