May 22, 2025 10:46 PM 3 min read

GameStop, IonQ, Intuit, Advance Auto Parts, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Thursday, the Dow Jones finished nearly flat at 41,859.09. The S&P 500 dipped slightly, losing 0.04% to close at 5,842.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq edged higher, gaining 0.3% to end the day at 18,925.73.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares rose 10.02%, closing at $30.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $31 and a low of $28.49, with a 52-week range of $48 to $17.70. The surge occurred despite no specific company news, potentially fueled by retail enthusiasm and momentum in the crypto market, as Bitcoin BTC/USD reached a record high. Earlier this year, speculation about GameStop’s involvement with Bitcoin was sparked by a photo of CEO Ryan Cohen with Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor.

IonQ Inc. IONQ

IonQ’s stock soared 36.52% to close at $45.79, with an intraday high of $48.92 and a low of $33.73. The 52-week range is $54.74 to $6.22. The surge followed CEO Niccolo de Masi’s comments comparing IonQ’s future in quantum computing to Nvidia Corp. De Masi expressed confidence in IonQ’s potential to lead the sector.

Intuit Inc. INTU

Intuit shares increased by 0.92%, closing at $666.07. The stock reached an intraday high of $670.56 and a low of $659, with a 52-week range of $714.78 to $532.65. The rise followed the company’s announcement of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, along with raised fiscal year guidance. Intuit reported $7.75 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations. Further details are available here.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Advance Auto Parts saw a significant gain of 57.04%, closing at $49.17. The stock’s intraday high was $50.04, with a low of $41.62, and a 52-week range of $71.62 to $28.89. The increase followed the release of strong first-quarter financial results. Loss per share came in at 22 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 82 cents loss.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose 1.92%, closing at $341.04. The stock reached an intraday high of $347.27 and a low of $331.39, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $167.41. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives said that Tesla is entering a “golden era” with a potential $2 trillion market cap due to advancements in autonomous and robotics.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that GameStop checkout in Short, Medium, and Long-term on Price Trend, here is how it fares on other metrics.

Photo Courtesy: Viktoriia Hnatiuk on Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$111242.29-0.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$49.5058.1%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$30.749.59%
INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$719.108.96%
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$44.4832.6%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$342.232.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsadvance auto partselectric vehiclesEVsgamestopintuitIonQMichael SaylorNiccolo de Masi'sRyan CohenShivdeep DhaliwalTeslaTrending stocks
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved