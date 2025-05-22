On Thursday, the Dow Jones finished nearly flat at 41,859.09. The S&P 500 dipped slightly, losing 0.04% to close at 5,842.01. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq edged higher, gaining 0.3% to end the day at 18,925.73.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares rose 10.02%, closing at $30.86. The stock hit an intraday high of $31 and a low of $28.49, with a 52-week range of $48 to $17.70. The surge occurred despite no specific company news, potentially fueled by retail enthusiasm and momentum in the crypto market, as Bitcoin BTC/USD reached a record high. Earlier this year, speculation about GameStop’s involvement with Bitcoin was sparked by a photo of CEO Ryan Cohen with Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor.

IonQ Inc. IONQ

IonQ’s stock soared 36.52% to close at $45.79, with an intraday high of $48.92 and a low of $33.73. The 52-week range is $54.74 to $6.22. The surge followed CEO Niccolo de Masi’s comments comparing IonQ’s future in quantum computing to Nvidia Corp. De Masi expressed confidence in IonQ’s potential to lead the sector.

Intuit Inc. INTU

Intuit shares increased by 0.92%, closing at $666.07. The stock reached an intraday high of $670.56 and a low of $659, with a 52-week range of $714.78 to $532.65. The rise followed the company’s announcement of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, along with raised fiscal year guidance. Intuit reported $7.75 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations. Further details are available here.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP

Advance Auto Parts saw a significant gain of 57.04%, closing at $49.17. The stock’s intraday high was $50.04, with a low of $41.62, and a 52-week range of $71.62 to $28.89. The increase followed the release of strong first-quarter financial results. Loss per share came in at 22 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 82 cents loss.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose 1.92%, closing at $341.04. The stock reached an intraday high of $347.27 and a low of $331.39, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $167.41. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives said that Tesla is entering a “golden era” with a potential $2 trillion market cap due to advancements in autonomous and robotics.

