UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) was reported by Berenberg on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting URGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 236.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) was provided by Berenberg, and UroGen Pharma initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UroGen Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UroGen Pharma was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UroGen Pharma (URGN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price UroGen Pharma (URGN) is trading at is $5.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
