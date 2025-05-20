U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn today, with the Nasdaq dropping over 75 points or nearly 0.4% to 19,142.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.27% to 42,677.24, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.39% to 5,940.46.
Despite the overall market decline, these stocks captured the spotlight among retail traders and investors throughout the day.
Toll Brothers Inc. TOL saw a decline of 1.45%, closing at $104.51. The stock reached an intraday high of $106.27 and a low of $103.62, with a 52-week range of $86.67 to $169.52. In the after-hours trading, the shares shot up nearly 5.1% to $109.81. The homebuilder reported strong second-quarter results, with earnings per share of $3.50, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.92. Revenue also exceeded expectations, coming in at $2.71 billion compared to the anticipated $2.48 billion.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS surged 25.93%, closing at $16.56. The stock hit an intraday high of $17.59 and a low of $14.60, with a 52-week range of $0.75 to $17.59. The quantum computing company announced the release of its advanced Advantage2 system, designed for real-world applications in optimization and AI. This announcement drove significant investor interest.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW edged up 0.09%, closing at $194.48. The stock’s intraday high was $194.93, with a low of $192.66, and a 52-week range of $142.01 to $208.39. The cybersecurity firm reported third-quarter revenue of $2.29 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were 80 cents, beating the expected 77 cents.
Warby Parker Inc. WRBY jumped 15.63%, closing at $20.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $22.15 and a low of $17.39, with a 52-week range of $12.46 to $28.68. The eyewear company announced a strategic partnership with Google, involving up to $150 million in support for AI-powered smart glasses development. This collaboration sparked investor excitement.
Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 0.51%, closing at $343.82. The stock’s intraday high was $354.99, with a low of $341.63, and a 52-week range of $167.42 to $488.54. CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his commitment to leading the company, providing stability amid recent challenges. He also noted that Tesla has “already turned around” following a difficult first quarter. For more insights, view the full article.
