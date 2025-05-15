Red Cat Holdings, Alibaba, DXC Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Red Cat reported first-quarter revenue of $1.63 million, missing analyst estimates of $3.85 million. The company reported a first-quarter loss of 27 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of eight cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Red Cat shares tumbled 13.4% to $5.76 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc . NFE fell 31.3% to $4.66 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter sales miss.

. fell 31.3% to $4.66 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter sales miss. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc . SHLS shares tumbled 19.8% to $4.90 in pre-market trading.

. shares tumbled 19.8% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. DXC Technology Company DXC declined 15.8% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

declined 15.8% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc . RYET shares declined 15.7% to $8.07 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 15.7% to $8.07 in pre-market trading. Biohaven Ltd . BHVN shares tumbled 12.3% to $17.24 in pre-market trading. The FDA extended PDUFA date of Biohaven’s Troriluzole NDA for rare disease Spinocerebellar Ataxia.

. shares tumbled 12.3% to $17.24 in pre-market trading. The FDA extended PDUFA date of Biohaven’s Troriluzole NDA for rare disease Spinocerebellar Ataxia. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc . DKS fell 8% to $192.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported select preliminary financial results for its first quarter.

. fell 8% to $192.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported select preliminary financial results for its first quarter. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH declined 6.1% to $289.25 in pre-market trading.

declined 6.1% to $289.25 in pre-market trading. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA fell 5.8% to $126.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly revenue.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock