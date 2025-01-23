Samsung Teases Galaxy S25 Edge, To Take On Apple's Rumored iPhone 17 Air

On Wednesday, Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF teased the ultrathin Galaxy S25 Edge, which can potentially take on Apple Inc.'s AAPL rumored iPhone 17 Air in the race for the slimmest smartphone.

What Happened: Samsung showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Jose, California. This model, part of the S25 lineup is expected to debut in the first half of 2025.

S25 Edge is looking real edgy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3pG9lJOdvH — Spigen (@SpigenWorld) January 22, 2025

See Also: Apple Stock Has Moved Up 4.2% Since iPhone 16 Launched, Analyst Says It Has Another 8% Upside As Manufacturing Cost Decline Bolsters Cupertino’s Margins

The S25 Edge will join the flagship Galaxy S25 series, which includes advanced AI features and voice commands. According to the company, the S25 Edge will be available in the U.S. and other markets by mid-year.

The S25 Edge will incorporate technologies from the Ultra model in a slimmer design, aiming to offer top performance and standout aesthetics at a more accessible price point.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Earlier it was reported that Apple’s iPhone 17 Air, expected this fall, is rumored to be a testing ground for future technologies, potentially being about 2 millimeters thinner than existing models.

This aligns with Apple’s tradition of launching slimmer devices, as seen with the MacBook Air and iPad Air.

Apple’s collaboration with Novatek on OLED displays incorporating Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology could significantly influence the design of future iPhones.

This technology is expected to be mass-produced by the second quarter of 2025, potentially making Apple one of its first clients.

Moreover, reports suggest that Apple’s plans for 2026 include launching foldable iPhones and ultralight devices, indicating a broader strategy to revitalize sales momentum with innovative designs.

According to preliminary figures from International Data Corporation (IDC), global smartphone shipments rose by 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching 331.7 million units.

This marks the sixth straight quarter of growth in shipments. After two years of decline, the year ended on a positive note with a 6.4% overall increase, totaling 1.24 billion units shipped.

Apple and Samsung retained the top two spots in the smartphone market but faced year-over-year declines, losing market share to Chinese rivals focused on affordable devices and rapid growth in China.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock