April 16, 2025 8:29 AM 1 min read

J.B. Hunt Transport Posts Lower Profit, Joins ASML, Interactive Brokers And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 1% on Wednesday.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter earnings.

The company reported a 7.6% decline in profit for the first quarter. The company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, compared to market estimates of $2.90 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares dipped 6% to $127.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH shares tumbled 25.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO declined 24.4% to $4.40 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
  • Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN fell 24.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Hillman Solutions will host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29 on Tuesday, April 29.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR fell 8.9% to $158.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS miss.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS dipped 8% to $18.98 in pre-market trading.
  • ASML Holding N.V. ASML fell 4.5% to $652.68 in pre-market trading as the company posted first-quarter total net sales of €7.7 billion and net income of €2.4 billion. The company said it sees second-quarter total net sales between €7.2 billion and €7.7 billion.

