J.B. Hunt Transport Posts Lower Profit, Joins ASML, Interactive Brokers And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 1% on Wednesday.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter earnings.
The company reported a 7.6% decline in profit for the first quarter. The company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, compared to market estimates of $2.90 billion.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares dipped 6% to $127.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH shares tumbled 25.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO declined 24.4% to $4.40 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN fell 24.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Hillman Solutions will host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29 on Tuesday, April 29.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR fell 8.9% to $158.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS miss.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS dipped 8% to $18.98 in pre-market trading.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML fell 4.5% to $652.68 in pre-market trading as the company posted first-quarter total net sales of €7.7 billion and net income of €2.4 billion. The company said it sees second-quarter total net sales between €7.2 billion and €7.7 billion.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.