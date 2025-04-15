April 15, 2025 5:09 PM 1 min read

JB Hunt Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Shares Skid

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the transportation company’s report.

  • Q1 Revenue: $2.92 billion, versus estimates of $2.91 billion
  • Q1 EPS: $1.17, versus estimates of $1.19

Total revenue was down 1% on a year-over-year basis, driven by a 5% decrease in average truck count in Dedicated Contract Services, 15% fewer stops in Final Mile Services, 13% fewer loads in Integrated Capacity Solutions and an 8% decrease in Truckload gross revenue per load.

Revenue weakness in the aforementioned categories was partially offset by Intermodal revenue growth of 5%, primarily fueled by an 8% increase in load volume.

Debt increased to $1.58 billion as of March 31, up from $1.48 billion at the end of 2024. The company ended the quarter with $43 million in cash and cash equivalents.

J.B. Hunt said it repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter for approximately $234 million. The company had approximately $650 million remaining under its buyback at quarter’s end.

JB Hunt did not provide forward guidance in the earnings release. Management will further discuss the quarter on a conference call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

JBHT Price Action: JB Hunt shares were down 6.48% after-hours, trading at $126.35 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock.

