JB Hunt Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Shares Skid

- J.B. Hunt reports mixed results for the first quarter.
- J.B. Hunt says it repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter for approximately $234 million.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the transportation company’s report.
- Q1 Revenue: $2.92 billion, versus estimates of $2.91 billion
- Q1 EPS: $1.17, versus estimates of $1.19
Total revenue was down 1% on a year-over-year basis, driven by a 5% decrease in average truck count in Dedicated Contract Services, 15% fewer stops in Final Mile Services, 13% fewer loads in Integrated Capacity Solutions and an 8% decrease in Truckload gross revenue per load.
Revenue weakness in the aforementioned categories was partially offset by Intermodal revenue growth of 5%, primarily fueled by an 8% increase in load volume.
Debt increased to $1.58 billion as of March 31, up from $1.48 billion at the end of 2024. The company ended the quarter with $43 million in cash and cash equivalents.
J.B. Hunt said it repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter for approximately $234 million. The company had approximately $650 million remaining under its buyback at quarter’s end.
JB Hunt did not provide forward guidance in the earnings release. Management will further discuss the quarter on a conference call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
JBHT Price Action: JB Hunt shares were down 6.48% after-hours, trading at $126.35 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro data.
