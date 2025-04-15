U.S. stocks slipped into the red today, with the Nasdaq Composite edging down 0.05% to 16,823.17. The Dow declined nearly 0.4% to 40,368.96, and the S&P 500 eased almost 0.2% to 5,396.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares closed up 1.35% at $112.20, reaching an intraday high of $113.62 and a low of $110.50. The stock’s 52-week range is between $75.61 and $153.13. After hours, NVIDIA’s stock tumbled more than 6% to $105.10 following news that the U.S. government requires a license for exporting certain chips to China.

ASML Holding ASML

ASML’s stock rose by 1.5% to close at $683.16, with an intraday high of $687.52 and a low of $676.69. The 52-week high and low are $1,110.09 and $578.51, respectively. The company is nearing the end of its backlog of orders from China, as demand for AI chip tools increases.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR

Interactive Brokers saw a modest gain of 0.25%, closing at $173.43. The stock hit an intraday high of $177.30 and a low of $173.25, with a 52-week range of $103.69 to $236.53. In the after-hours trading, shares fell sharply 9.8% to $156.35. The company reported mixed first-quarter results and announced a 4-for-1 stock split. Quarterly earnings came in at $1.88 per share missing the consensus estimate of $1.92.

Boeing Co BA

Boeing shares fell by 2.36% to $155.52, with an intraday high of $159.12 and a low of $155.28. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $196.95 and $128.88. The decline followed reports that China has halted Boeing jet deliveries amid trade tensions.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 0.70% to close at $254.11, reaching an intraday high of $258.75 and a low of $247.54. The 52-week range is between $138.80 and $488.54. The company has halted new orders for its Model S and X in China, amid ongoing trade issues.

