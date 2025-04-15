April 15, 2025 9:54 PM 2 min read

Nvidia, ASML, Interactive Brokers, Boeing, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
U.S. stocks slipped into the red today, with the Nasdaq Composite edging down 0.05% to 16,823.17. The Dow declined nearly 0.4% to 40,368.96, and the S&P 500 eased almost 0.2% to 5,396.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares closed up 1.35% at $112.20, reaching an intraday high of $113.62 and a low of $110.50. The stock’s 52-week range is between $75.61 and $153.13. After hours, NVIDIA’s stock tumbled more than 6% to $105.10 following news that the U.S. government requires a license for exporting certain chips to China.

ASML Holding ASML

ASML’s stock rose by 1.5% to close at $683.16, with an intraday high of $687.52 and a low of $676.69. The 52-week high and low are $1,110.09 and $578.51, respectively. The company is nearing the end of its backlog of orders from China, as demand for AI chip tools increases.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR

Interactive Brokers saw a modest gain of 0.25%, closing at $173.43. The stock hit an intraday high of $177.30 and a low of $173.25, with a 52-week range of $103.69 to $236.53. In the after-hours trading, shares fell sharply 9.8% to $156.35. The company reported mixed first-quarter results and announced a 4-for-1 stock split. Quarterly earnings came in at $1.88 per share missing the consensus estimate of $1.92.

Boeing Co BA

Boeing shares fell by 2.36% to $155.52, with an intraday high of $159.12 and a low of $155.28. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $196.95 and $128.88. The decline followed reports that China has halted Boeing jet deliveries amid trade tensions.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 0.70% to close at $254.11, reaching an intraday high of $258.75 and a low of $247.54. The 52-week range is between $138.80 and $488.54. The company has halted new orders for its Model S and X in China, amid ongoing trade issues.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that ASML has a Momentum in the 23rd percentile and Growth in the 67th percentile. How does Nvidia rank up? Click here and find out.

Photo Courtesy: Ground Picture On Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Posted In:
