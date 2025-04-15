U.S. stocks slipped into the red today, with the Nasdaq Composite edging down 0.05% to 16,823.17. The Dow declined nearly 0.4% to 40,368.96, and the S&P 500 eased almost 0.2% to 5,396.63.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA shares closed up 1.35% at $112.20, reaching an intraday high of $113.62 and a low of $110.50. The stock’s 52-week range is between $75.61 and $153.13. After hours, NVIDIA’s stock tumbled more than 6% to $105.10 following news that the U.S. government requires a license for exporting certain chips to China.
ASML Holding ASML
ASML’s stock rose by 1.5% to close at $683.16, with an intraday high of $687.52 and a low of $676.69. The 52-week high and low are $1,110.09 and $578.51, respectively. The company is nearing the end of its backlog of orders from China, as demand for AI chip tools increases.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR
Interactive Brokers saw a modest gain of 0.25%, closing at $173.43. The stock hit an intraday high of $177.30 and a low of $173.25, with a 52-week range of $103.69 to $236.53. In the after-hours trading, shares fell sharply 9.8% to $156.35. The company reported mixed first-quarter results and announced a 4-for-1 stock split. Quarterly earnings came in at $1.88 per share missing the consensus estimate of $1.92.
Boeing Co BA
Boeing shares fell by 2.36% to $155.52, with an intraday high of $159.12 and a low of $155.28. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $196.95 and $128.88. The decline followed reports that China has halted Boeing jet deliveries amid trade tensions.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock increased by 0.70% to close at $254.11, reaching an intraday high of $258.75 and a low of $247.54. The 52-week range is between $138.80 and $488.54. The company has halted new orders for its Model S and X in China, amid ongoing trade issues.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that ASML has a Momentum in the 23rd percentile and Growth in the 67th percentile. How does Nvidia rank up? Click here and find out.
Photo Courtesy: Ground Picture On Shutterstock.com
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
- Trump To Reportedly Appoint Hunter Biden Whisteblower Gary Shapley As Acting IRS Commissioner: ‘He’ll Be A Great Asset’
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.