Interactive Brokers Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Declares 4-For-1 Forward Stock Split

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.43 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.2 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Chinese TikTok Influencers ‘Expose’ Cheap Nike, Lululemon Suppliers To Bypass Trump Tariffs

For the first quarter, Interactive Brokers reported:

Customer accounts increased 32% to 3.62 million.

Customer equity increased 23% to $573.5 billion.

Total DARTs increased 50% to 3.52 million.

Customer credits increased 19% to $125.2 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 24% to $63.7 billion.

Commission revenue increased 36% to $514 million on higher customer trading volumes.

Customer trading volume in stocks, options and futures increased 47%, 25% and 16%, respectively.

Net interest income increased 3% to $770 million on higher average customer margin loans and customer credit balances.

Other fees and services increased 32% to $78 million, led by increases of $9 million in risk exposure fees and $3 million in payments for order flow from exchange-mandated programs.

Execution, clearing and distribution fees increased 20% to $121 million, driven by a higher SEC fee rate, a new FINRA Consolidated Audit Trail fee initiated during the fourth quarter of 2024, and higher customer trading volumes in stocks, options and futures.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 25 cents to 32 cents and declared a 4-for-1 forward stock split, effective as of the close of market on Monday, June 16, 2025.

IBKR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers shares were down 3.27% after hours at $167.58 on Tuesday.

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock