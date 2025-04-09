Wall Street experienced a significant upswing today, driven by a surprising announcement from President Donald Trump regarding a temporary pause on tariffs for certain countries. This development led to a broad risk-on rally, propelling major indices to multi-month highs. The Nasdaq 100 surged over 12% to 17,124.97, while the S&P 500 climbed 9.5% to surpass 5,456 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.9% to 40,608.45.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Venus Concept Inc. VERO

Venus Concept shares skyrocketed by 210.07%, closing at $8.93. The stock hit an intraday high of $14.50 and a low of $7.07, with a 52-week range of $17.49 to $2.16. The surge followed the company’s announcement of securing $23.24 million in bridge financing from Madryn Health Partners. In the after-hours trading the stock slipped by over 46%.

United States Steel Corp. X

Shares of US Steel rose by 2.47%, closing at $45.14. The stock reached an intraday high of $46.18 and a low of $42.93, with a 52-week range of $46.18 to $26.92. In after-hours trading, the shares crashed nearly 11% to $40.19. The increase on Wednesday’s regular session came after Trump expressed his desire to keep the company from being acquired by Nippon Steel, emphasizing its importance as a U.S. company.

Redwire Corporation RDW

Redwire’s stock jumped 29.31%, closing at $9.97. It recorded an intraday high of $10.28 and a low of $7.82, with a 52-week range of $26.66 to $3.39. In the after-hours session, the shares rose 4.2%. The rally followed the company’s announcement of a memorandum of understanding with Ispace Technologies-U.S., Inc. to pursue NASA’s $2.6 billion lunar economy mission.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple shares increased by 15.33%, closing at $198.85. The stock’s intraday high was $200.61, with a low of $171.89, and a 52-week range of $260.09 to $164.08. A BofA Securities analyst maintains a Buy rating on the stock, despite potential cost surges on iPhones due to tariffs.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 22.69%, closing at $272.20. The stock reached an intraday high of $274.69 and a low of $223.88, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.80. CEO Elon Musk warned that those financing attacks against Tesla will face legal consequences.

