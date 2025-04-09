Elon Musk Warns Those Who Financed Tesla Attacks 'Will Go To Prison'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to call out the "attacks" against his company amid a wave of vandalism targeted at Tesla properties, cars, and superchargers across the U.S.

What Happened: "Those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison," Musk said in a reply to a post on X.

The original post stated that the current US Attorney General Pam Bondi may launch an investigation into those financing the attacks on Tesla.

Those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2025

Musk's post comes as AG Bondi recently shared that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Cooper Jo Frederick, who is accused of throwing a firebomb at a Tesla dealership in Colorado in March.

Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/r9D3SobYT1 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 31, 2025

Bondi has called the attacks against Tesla an act of "domestic terrorism."

Why It Matters: Tesla cars, like the Cybertruck, have been at the receiving end of vandalism as well as criticism due to Musk's politics, including his role in leading the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

Musk had also endorsed AfD — a German far-right political outfit — in the run up to the general election in the country as well as performed an alleged ‘Nazi salute' at an event commemorating Trump's second term.

In the meantime, the Tesla stock has witnessed a sharp decline in its value in recent weeks, tumbling nearly 48% since Trump's inauguration.

The Trump administration's tariff wars have also raised fears of an economic downturn, with Goldman Sachs hiking the odds of a recession twice in a week, to 45% from 20% earlier.

Musk also had a public squabble with senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro over the incumbent's decision to impose the sweeping tariffs.

This disagreement is one of the most high-profile disagreements between the two after Navarro called Tesla a car "assembler" and not a manufacturer.

Price Action: Tesla's stock has declined over 45% year-to-date, currently trading at $221.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock