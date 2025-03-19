U.S. stocks closed higher as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq responded to the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%. The move comes amid downward revisions to 2025 growth projections and rising inflation expectations. The Fed’s statement pointed to increased economic uncertainty and future risks.

The S&P 500 gained nearly 1.1% to 5,675.29, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.4% to 17,750.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, closing at 41,964.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Strategy, Inc. MSTR

Strategy’s shares surged 7.43% to close at $304.23, reaching an intraday high of $309.08 and a low of $287.12. The stock’s 52-week range is $542.99 to $101. In the after-hours session, the shares of the Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused company rose 2.49%. This rise was in line with other crypto-linked stocks, buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain steady interest rates. Strategy benefited from the overall positive sentiment in the market.

Nike Inc. NKE

Nike’s stock dipped 0.44% to end at $72.99, with a high of $73.43 and a low of $72.29 during the day. The 52-week range stands at $101.92 to $68.62. In the after-hours session, the stock rose 0.49%. Analysts are closely watching Nike’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report, which could shed light on the impact of tariffs and the progress under its new CEO. Nike is expected to discuss a recent brand partnership.

Shopify Inc. SHOP

Shopify shares climbed 8.01%, closing at $101.54, with an intraday high of $103.17 and a low of $97.65. The stock’s 52-week range is $129.38 to $48.56. The company’s stock rose on the back of the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, which was seen as a positive signal for the economy. Shopify benefited from this overall market strength.

Boeing Co. BA

Boeing’s stock rose 6.84% to $172.62, with a high of $174.20 and a low of $165. The 52-week range is $196.95 to $137.03. The increase followed an optimistic outlook from Boeing’s CFO at an investor conference, where he highlighted easing cash burn and an increase in plane deliveries. Boeing is on track to exceed previous delivery expectations.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares gained 4.68%, closing at $235.86, with a high of $241.41 and a low of $229.20. The stock’s 52-week range is $488.54 to $138.80. The company secured its first permit in California for a robotaxi service, marking a significant step forward in its autonomous vehicle ambitions. Tesla received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

