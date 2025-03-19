Cathie Wood Offloads Meta Stock While Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates Llama AI Success

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, including the sale of shares in Meta Platforms Inc. META. This move comes as Meta’s AI model, Llama, reached a significant milestone of 1 billion downloads, while the company faces ongoing privacy scrutiny.

The Meta Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK sold 7,361 shares of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. The sale was valued at approximately $4.3 million, based on Meta’s closing price of $584.06. This decision follows a previous sale of over $7 million worth of Meta shares on Monday as the company deals with privacy challenges and global expansion efforts. Notably, Ark also offloaded $1.26 million worth of Meta shares on Wednesday.

Despite these issues, Meta has relatively fared well in 2025, benefiting from lower leverage compared to other tech giants. Recently, Meta’s AI model, Llama, achieved a milestone of 1 billion downloads, as announced by Zuckerberg.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 850,762 shares of UiPath Inc . from ARKK and 14,822 shares from ARKF.

. from ARKK and 14,822 shares from ARKF. Sold 65,855 shares of Illumina Inc. from ARKK and 20,529 shares from ARKG.

from ARKK and 20,529 shares from ARKG. Bought 140,089 shares of Iridium Communications Inc for ARKK, 14,875 shares for ARKQ, and 9,517 shares for ARKX.

for ARKK, 14,875 shares for ARKQ, and 9,517 shares for ARKX. Bought 20,201 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG for ARKK and 13,726 shares for ARKG.

for ARKK and 13,726 shares for ARKG. Bought 68,441 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. for ARKK and 27,938 shares for ARKG.

