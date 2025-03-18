U.S. stock markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6% to 41,581.31, while the S&P 500 lost nearly 1.1% to 5,614.66. The Nasdaq tumbled 1.7% to 17,504.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock closed down 3.43% at $115.43, after reaching an intraday high of $119.02 and a low of $114.54. The stock’s 52-week range is $75.61 to $153.13. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership with GM to integrate Nvidia’s Blackwell-based AI technology into self-driving and manufacturing. At GTC 2025, Huang also highlighted the rise of “physical AI” and Nvidia’s growing role in various industries.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s shares fell 3.73%, closing at $582.36, with an intraday high of $600.25 and a low of $574.66. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $740.89 and $414.5, respectively. Analysts at Wolfe Research predict that Meta could generate $30-40 billion in revenue from its business messaging services, which is currently undervalued by the market.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT

Sarepta’s stock plunged 27.44% to close at $73.54, with a high of $81.87 and a low of $73.06, marking a new 52-week low. The decline followed the company’s report of a patient death after treatment with its Elevidys gene therapy, the only approved therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS

D-Wave Quantum shares decreased by 3.40%, closing at $10.80, with a high of $11.50 and a low of $9.48. The stock’s 52-week range is $0.75 to $11.50. The decline occurred as quantum stocks faced volatility ahead of Nvidia’s Quantum Day, part of the GPU Technology Conference.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares dropped 5.34%, ending the day at $225.31, with an intraday high of $230.10 and a low of $222.28. The 52-week range is $138.80 to $488.54. However, the Elon Musk-led company’s shares rose in the after-hours trading by almost 1.1%. The decline in regular trading followed the announcement of a partnership between Nvidia and General Motors on self-driving vehicles, impacting Tesla’s market position.

