Nvidia, Meta, Sarepta, D-Wave, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Shivdeep Dhaliwal
U.S. stock markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6% to 41,581.31, while the S&P 500 lost nearly 1.1% to 5,614.66. The Nasdaq tumbled 1.7% to 17,504.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock closed down 3.43% at $115.43, after reaching an intraday high of $119.02 and a low of $114.54. The stock’s 52-week range is $75.61 to $153.13. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership with GM to integrate Nvidia’s Blackwell-based AI technology into self-driving and manufacturing. At GTC 2025, Huang also highlighted the rise of “physical AI” and Nvidia’s growing role in various industries.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s shares fell 3.73%, closing at $582.36, with an intraday high of $600.25 and a low of $574.66. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $740.89 and $414.5, respectively. Analysts at Wolfe Research predict that Meta could generate $30-40 billion in revenue from its business messaging services, which is currently undervalued by the market.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT

Sarepta’s stock plunged 27.44% to close at $73.54, with a high of $81.87 and a low of $73.06, marking a new 52-week low. The decline followed the company’s report of a patient death after treatment with its Elevidys gene therapy, the only approved therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS

D-Wave Quantum shares decreased by 3.40%, closing at $10.80, with a high of $11.50 and a low of $9.48. The stock’s 52-week range is $0.75 to $11.50. The decline occurred as quantum stocks faced volatility ahead of Nvidia’s Quantum Day, part of the GPU Technology Conference.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares dropped 5.34%, ending the day at $225.31, with an intraday high of $230.10 and a low of $222.28. The 52-week range is $138.80 to $488.54. However, the Elon Musk-led company’s shares rose in the after-hours trading by almost 1.1%. The decline in regular trading followed the announcement of a partnership between Nvidia and General Motors on self-driving vehicles, impacting Tesla’s market position.

