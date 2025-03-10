Cathie Wood Goes On Shopping Spree Amid Tech Bloodbath Monday: Loads Up On Tesla, Palantir, Coinbase And These Stocks

On Monday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tesla Inc. TSLA , Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Tempus AI Inc TEM, and Robinhood Inc. HOOD. These trades occurred against a backdrop of market volatility, with recession fears and economic concerns impacting investor sentiment.

Wood predicts a “deflationary boom” in the second half of the year, seeing the current market turmoil as the final phase of a rolling recession. She believes this will give Trump's administration and the Fed more flexibility than investors expect. Her prediction was made on a day when the Magnificent 7 shed over $750 billion in market cap as U.S. markets saw a major sell-off.

The Tesla Trade

Ark Invest’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, acquired 68,164 shares of Tesla on Monday. The purchase comes as Tesla’s stock faces pressure due to increased competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and declining demand in Europe. Tesla shares closed at $222.15, down 15.43% from the previous session. Additionally, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ added 11,154 Tesla shares. The two transactions amounted to $17.62 million. Notably, Tesla was the largest loser among the Magnificent 7 stocks in Monday’s sell-off.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest also increased its holdings in Palantir by purchasing 123,667 shares through ARKK. Palantir’s stock, which closed at $76.38, saw a 10.05% decline amid broader market downturns. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF also added 28,567 shares of Palantir, highlighting Ark’s strategic focus on data analytics and AI-driven companies. The total purchase value was $11.63 million. Palantir was one of the companies that led tech stocks lower in Monday’s sell-off.

The Coinbase Trade

Amidst a turbulent day for crypto stocks, Ark Invest seized the opportunity to buy 52,753 shares of Coinbase through ARKK. Coinbase shares fell 17.58% to $179.23, influenced by Bitcoin’s BTC/USD drop and exclusion from the S&P 500. The purchase was worth approximately $9.46 million. ARKF also acquired 11,605 shares, reinforcing Ark’s bullish stance on the cryptocurrency exchange. All in all, Ark bought $11.53 million worth of Coinbase shares on Monday.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest’s interest in the semiconductor sector was evident with the acquisition of 94,377 AMD shares through ARKK. AMD’s stock closed at $96.63, down 3.67%. The transaction was valued at about $9.12 million. Additional purchases were made by ARKQ and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, with 17,271 and 30,235 shares, respectively. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX also purchased 5,668 AMD shares. The four transactions were worth $14.62 million in total. On Monday, Alibaba Group unveiled the XuanTie C930 processor, the pivot of China toward open-source chip technology architecture challenges AMD’s control on the x86 chip standard.

The Tempus AI Trade saw Ark Invest purchasing 122,875 shares of Tempus AI through the ARKK ETF. This acquisition follows a previous buy as Ark continues to capitalize on opportunities within the AI sector. The stock closed at $45.17, marking an 8% decline. Based on Monday’s closing price, Ark purchased $5.55 million worth of Tempus AI shares. Wood has been loading up on Tempus AI stocks; last week, Ark acquired stock worth $13.23 million.

The Robinhood Trade involved Ark Invest acquiring 269,864 shares of Robinhood via the ARKK ETF. Robinhood’s shares fell 19.79% to close at $35.63 amid broader financial sector concerns. The purchase, valued at about $9.61 million, suggests Ark’s confidence in Robinhood’s long-term potential despite short-term market volatility. Robinhood shares dropped amid market volatility triggered by Trump’s tariff imposition on Canada and Mexico.

Other Key Trades:

Sold Block Inc XYZ stock worth $20.61 million through ARKK and ARKW.

stock worth $20.61 million through ARKK and ARKW. Sold Uipath Inc. (PATH) stock through ARKK, ARKQ and ARKX.

(PATH) stock through ARKK, ARKQ and ARKX. Purchased Ibotta Inc (IBTA) shares through ARKW and ARKF.

(IBTA) shares through ARKW and ARKF. Purchased Shopify Inc (SHOP) stock through ARKK and ARKF.

