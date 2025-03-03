Cathie Wood's Monday Moves: Ark Buys Tempus AI Dip And Airbnb Spike— Goes Shopping For Coinbase Stock Amid Trump Tariff Crypto Meltdown

On Monday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Tempus AI Inc. TEM, and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB amid a broader market sell-off.

The Airbnb Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKF fund acquired 74,111 shares of Airbnb via Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. This move comes on the heels of Airbnb’s impressive fourth-quarter performance, where it surpassed earnings expectations. The company’s growth was fueled by increased bookings in “nights and experiences” and a shift in market share from traditional hotels. According to Airbnb’s CFO, Ellie Mertz, the company has been attracting more users from classic hotels, contributing to its market share gains. The value of this trade is currently unavailable due to missing closing price data.

For the day, ABNB stock rose 1.5% to close at $140.98, bringing the value of Ark’s purchase to approximately $10.45 million.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKW fund purchased 38,865 shares of Coinbase through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. Based on Coinbase’s closing price of $205.75 on Monday, this transaction was valued at $7.99 million. This acquisition aligns with the recent surge in the cryptocurrency market, driven by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strategic U.S. cryptocurrency reserve. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, declined on Monday evening, erasing the gains they had made on Sunday due to the crypto reserve news. This downturn occurred as investors grew concerned about the impending tariffs proposed by the Trump administration on key U.S. trading partners: Canada, Mexico, and China.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest made significant buys of Tempus AI shares, adding 719 shares to ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and 9,100 shares to ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The purchases totaled $500,082, as Tempus AI shares closed 9.34% lower at $50.93 on Monday.

Despite Tempus AI’s recent revenue miss in its fourth-quarter earnings, the company reported a better-than-expected EPS and provided strong guidance. This strategic move by Ark Invest suggests confidence in Tempus AI’s future prospects. The value of this trade is currently unavailable due to missing closing price data.

The ARKB Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKW fund sold 95,769 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB. ARKB ended Monday higher by 2.12% at $85.84. The sale was valued at $8.2 million.

This decision follows a period of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where Ark had previously sold shares amid a crypto meltdown.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 225,652 shares of Draftkings Inc (DKNG) from the ARKF fund.Purchased 8,933 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX through the ARKQ fund and 2,835 shares through ARKX .

(DKNG) from the fund.Purchased 8,933 shares of through the fund and 2,835 shares through . Sold 5,576 shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) from the ARKQ fund and another 1,769 shares through ARKX.

