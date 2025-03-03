The stock market experienced a tumultuous day as President Donald Trump confirmed plans to impose new tariffs. A sell-off ensued, pushing major indices into the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid nearly 1.5% to 43,191.24, while the S&P 500 shed about 1.8% to 5,849.72. The Nasdaq took a heavier hit, dropping 2.6% to close at 18,350.19.

Amidst this market volatility, certain stocks stood out and caught the attention of retail traders and investors. Here are the top five trending stocks of the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA saw its stock fall by 8.69%, closing at $114.06. The stock’s intraday high and low were $123.70 and $112.28, respectively, with a 52-week range of $75.61 to $153.13. Reports suggest that Chinese buyers are acquiring NVIDIA’s AI chips, bypassing U.S. export regulations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM ended the day 4.2% lower at $172.97. The stock hit an intraday high of $181.57 and a low of $171.07, with its 52-week range between $125.78 and $226.40. The company is considering a $100 billion investment in U.S. chip manufacturing plants over the next four years. Meanwhile, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo debunked rumors of a major Nvidia CoWoS wafer order cut at TSMC.

GitLab, Inc. GTLB closed the day down 6.58% at $56.25. The stock’s intraday high and low were $61.67 and $55.93, respectively, with a 52-week range of $40.72 to $76.41. Despite the decline, GitLab reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share beating the analyst estimates.

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS saw its shares drop by 5.50%, closing at $25.62. The stock’s intraday high and low were $29.1 and $24.89, respectively, with a 52-week range of $1.97 to $39.07. Despite missing analyst estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, the stock moved higher after the market close, rising 1.9% in the after-hours trading. The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.92 million and a fourth-quarter loss of 18 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of a loss of 17 cents per share.

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares declined by 2.84%, closing at $284.65. The stock’s intraday high and low were $303.94 and $277.3,0 respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. The decline was attributed to investor concerns over the impact of Trump’s new tariffs.

