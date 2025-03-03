Markets Tank After Trump Confirms More Tariffs: Here's What Wall Street Is Saying

Zinger Key Points
- Stocks fall sharply Monday after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.
- President Trump also announces an additional 20% tariff on goods from China.
Stocks fell sharply Monday after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 20% tariff on goods imported from China, beginning Tuesday. Here's a look at reactions from Wall Street insiders and experts:
The Kobeissi Letter pointed to a dramatic drop in the Dow Jones index of more than 1100 points at one point, after opening Monday's session up 300 points.
The account posted a chart on social media showing the magnitude of Trump's tariff increases, which it said will bring the U.S. average effective tariff to as high as 20% or more.
Economist Peter Schiff warned that the higher tariffs would do more harm to the United States than to the countries they are imposed upon.
Others were more optimistic about the new trade policies, including Anthony Pompliano, who highlighted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.'s TSM earlier announcement of a $100 billion investment in the United States.
Chamath Palihapitiya, entrepreneur and CEO of Social Capital, said that a decline in asset prices, including stocks and homes, could actually benefit President Trump because many of his supporters are young and "asset-light."
Markets React:
All 3 major indices ended Monday's session firmly red as traders digested President Trump’s tariff announcements.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, tracking the S&P 500, closed down 1.75% at $583.77 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, tracking the Nasdaq 100 index, ended the session 2.14% lower at $497.30.
