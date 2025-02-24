The stock market experienced a correction on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite sliding over 200 points. Meanwhile, the Dow inched up 0.08% to 43,461.21, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% to 19,286.92. The S&P 500 also declined, slipping 0.5% to 5,983.25.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir shares fell by 10.53% to close at $90.68, with an intraday high and low of $99.01 and $89.3, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $99.01 and $15.67. The company’s shares extended losses as the major indices struggled to maintain early momentum.

Tempus AI Inc. TEM

Tempus AI shares rose by 2.17% to close at $69.57. The stock hit an intraday high of $74.2 and a low of $65.37. The 52-week high and low are $91.45 and $22.89, respectively. The shares moved higher ahead of its 2024 fiscal-year fourth-quarter earnings report.

Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT

Riot Platforms shares fell by 4.49% to close at $9.99, with an intraday high and low of $10.63 and $9.84, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $18.36 and $6.36. The shares climbed after the Bitcoin BTC/USD-mining company reported its fourth-quarter results, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $372.34 million.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK

Berkshire Hathaway shares fell by 2.55% to close at $1432.5. The stock hit an intraday high of $1460 and a low of $1420. The 52-week high and low are $2140 and $1403.75, respectively. The shares hit all-time highs on the heels of the company’s annual shareholder letter from CEO Warren Buffett.The legendary investor reiterated his belief in U.S. equities in the letter.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares fell by 2.15% to close at $330.53. The stock hit an intraday high of $342.4 and a low of $324.7. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.8, respectively. The shares traded volatile after the company announced it will deploy full self-driving features in China.

