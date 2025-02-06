The stock market experienced a mixed session as major indices struggled to find a clear direction. Investors were cautious ahead of a crucial jobs report set for release on Friday morning. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both saw a modest increase of 0.4% and 0.5% respectively, while the Dow Jones slipped slightly by 0.3% to 44,747.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies saw its shares jump 9.79% to close at $111.28, reaching an intraday high of $111.55 and a low of $100.26. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $111.55. The stock gained another 1.4% in the after-hours trading. The surge in the stock follows the company’s strong fourth-quarter financial results, which exceeded analyst expectations. Palantir reported revenue of $827.52 million, surpassing estimates of $775.91 million, and adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the forecast of 11 cents. The company also provided robust revenue guidance, further boosting investor confidence.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon’s stock rose by 1.13%, closing at $238.83, with an intraday high of $239.66 and a low of $236.01. The stock’s 52-week range is $151.61 to $242.52. This increase came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates by 26%, with an EPS of $1.86 compared to the expected $1.48.

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Affirm Holdings’ shares fell 1.67% to $61.75, with a high of $63.36 and a low of $60.56. The stock’s 52-week range is $22.25 to $73.34. Despite the decline, Affirm reported a significant earnings beat for the second quarter, with an EPS of $0.23 against an expected loss of $0.23.

Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest’s stock increased by 0.87%, closing at $33.59, with a high of $33.90 and a low of $33.08. The 52-week range is $27 to $45.19. The rise follows the company’s fourth-quarter financial results, which showed revenue in the $1 billion range and an 11% increase in monthly active users. Despite missing earnings per share estimates, the revenue growth and user engagement were positive highlights.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s shares declined by 1.02% to $374.32, with an intraday high of $375.40 and a low of $363.18. The stock’s 52-week range is $138.80 to $488.54. The decline comes amid reports of a 60% drop in sales in Germany, potentially linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political activities. This trend has raised concerns about the company’s market share in key regions.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: