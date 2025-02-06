Eli Lilly Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company LLY will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Analysts expect the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share, up from $2.49 per share in the year-ago period. Eli Lilly projects quarterly revenue of $13.43 billion, compared to $9.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In January, just before the JP Morgan healthcare conference, Eli Lilly announced that it expects 2024 full-year worldwide revenue to be approximately $45.0 billion, representing a 32% growth compared to the previous year versus the consensus of $45.50 billion.

Eli Lilly shares gained 2% to close at $842.18 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,000 to $970 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson reinstated a Buy rating and a price target of $997 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $1,025 to $975 on Oct. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $1,106 on Aug. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1,001 to $1,101 on Aug. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

