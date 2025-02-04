AMD, Alphabet, Snap, Chipotle, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The U.S. stock market showed a positive trend on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite surging by over 260 points to end the day at 19,654.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose by 0.3% to 44,556.04, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 6,037.88.

Let’s turn our attention to the five stocks that captured the interest of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

The company’s stock rose by 4.58% to close at $119.50. The intraday high and low were $119.85 and $114.79 respectively, with a 52-week range of $112.80 to $227.30. AMD reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates, with revenue of $7.66 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG

Alphabet’s Class C stock increased by 2.50% to close at $207.71. The intraday high was $208.7, and the low was $204.26. The stock’s 52-week range is $131.55 to $208.70. The company’s Class A stock ended the day 2.6% higher at $206.38. Both Class A and Class C shares plunged in the after-hours session by 7.6% and 7.3% respectively. The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, with continued momentum in AI, Cloud, and YouTube. However, the $75 billion CapEx guidance spooked investors.

Snap Inc. SNAP

Snap’s stock soared by 3.85% to close at $11.60. The intraday high and low were $11.71 and $11.19, respectively, with a 52-week range of $8.29 to $17.50. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analyst estimates. The Benzinga report noted that Snap had 453 million daily active users in the fourth quarter, up 9% year-over-year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Chipotle’s stock rose by 1.13% to close at $59.02. The intraday high and low were $59.19 and $58.28, respectively, with a 52-week range of $47.98 to $69.26. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates but missed on revenue. The company’s focus on ‘generous portions’ drove food costs higher.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock climbed by 2.22% to close at $392.21. The intraday high and low were $394 and $381.40, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. The company introduced a cheaper Cybertruck version in Canada while raising Foundation Series prices.

