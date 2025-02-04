Cathie Wood-Led Ark Invest Dumps $7M Worth Of Palantir Stock Amid Searing Rally

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, including the sale of shares in Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR. This move came as Palantir’s stock surged following its impressive fourth-quarter results and optimistic future guidance. The company reported a 36% increase in total revenue year-over-year, with significant growth in U.S. commercial and government sectors.
The PLTR Trade
Ark Invest, through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, sold 71,069 shares of Palantir. The sale occurred on a day when Palantir’s stock closed at $103.83, marking a substantial increase of 23.99% from the previous day. This trade was valued at approximately $7.38 million. The decision to sell comes amid heightened competition in the AI industry.
Palantir’s recent financial performance has been strong, with U.S. commercial revenue rising by 64% year-over-year to $214 million and U.S. government revenue increasing by 45% to $343 million. This growth has led to several analysts raising their price targets for the company.
Other Key Trades:
- Accolade Inc (ACCD): Sold 198,395 shares by ARKG.
- Illumina Inc (ILMN): Bought 54,082 shares by ARKK and 9,325 shares by ARKG.
- 10X Genomics Inc (TXG): Bought 101,912 shares by ARKK and 17,587 shares by ARKG.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Bought 18,460 shares by ARKK and 3,188 shares by ARKG.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.