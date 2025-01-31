Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Bets On Biotech With CRISPR Therapeutics Investment, Exits Roblox

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, 10X Genomics Inc. TXG, Roblox Corp. RBLX, Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR, Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, Adyen NV ADYEY, Accolade Inc. ACCD, and AeroVironment Inc. AVAV.

The CRSP Trade

Ark Invest purchased shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG for both its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and Ark Innovation ETF ARKK. The ARKG ETF bought 43,467 shares, while the ARKK ETF acquired 248,748 shares.

Based on the closing price of $41.59 on the same day, the total value of the purchased shares amounts to approximately $12.14 million.

The TXG Trade

Another significant buy was 10X Genomics. Ark Invest added 11,137 shares to its ARKG ETF and 63,395 shares to its ARKK ETF. Given the closing price of $15.00, the total value of the purchased shares is around $1.12 million.

The RBLX and ACHR Trades

On the sell side, Ark Invest reduced its holdings in Roblox Corp. and Archer Aviation. The firm sold 46,459 shares of RBLX and 374,904 shares of ACHR from its ARKK ETF. Based on the closing prices of $71.07 and $9.45 respectively, the total value of the sold shares is approximately $4.12 million.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest sold 307,632 shares of Accolade Inc. from its ARKG ETF.

The firm also reduced its holdings in Nu Holdings and Adyen NV from its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, selling 300 and 5,600 shares respectively.

From its ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX, Ark Invest sold 2,671 shares of AeroVironment Inc.

These trades provide a glimpse into Ark Invest’s strategy and the sectors it is currently focusing on. The firm’s moves are closely watched by investors due to its strong historical performance.

