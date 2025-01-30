This Worthington Enterprises Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Seaport Global analyst Martin Englert initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises, Inc . WOR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Worthington Enterprises shares closed at $41.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. Worthington Enterprises shares closed at $41.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on Knightscope, Inc . KSCP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Knightscope shares closed at $10.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Knightscope shares closed at $10.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B. Riley Securities analyst Kalpit Patel initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Foghorn Therapeutics shares closed at $3.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Foghorn Therapeutics shares closed at $3.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield initiated coverage on Surrozen, Inc . SRZN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Surrozen shares closed at $11.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Surrozen shares closed at $11.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Northland Capital Markets analyst Bobby Brooks initiated coverage on PHINIA Inc. PHIN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $61. Phinia shares closed at $49.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying WOR stock? Here's what analysts think:

