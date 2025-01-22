U.S. stocks experienced an upward trend today, with the Dow Jones climbing over 130 points to 44,156.73. The NASDAQ surged by 1.3% to 20,009.34, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.6% to 6,086.37.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Blackboxstocks, Inc. BLBX

Blackboxstocks shares soared 226.63%, closing at $5.52. The stock hit an intraday high of $6 and a low of $2.68, with a 52-week range of $6 to $1.51. The surge followed the company’s announcement of securing financing in anticipation of a potential merger. Blackboxstocks agreed to a securities purchase agreement, receiving an initial $250,000, with further financing contingent on the merger.

Discover Financial Services DFS

Discover’s stock rose 4.35%, closing at $197.50. It reached an intraday high of $198.97 and a low of $190.15, with a 52-week range of $198.97 to $99.07. The increase came after Discover reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. The company saw a 5% rise in net interest income and a 68% increase in non-interest income, despite a 6% drop in total loans year-over-year.

Alcoa Corp. AA

Alcoa shares edged up 0.44% to close at $38.78, with an intraday high of $39.85 and a low of $38.68. The stock’s 52-week range is $47.77 to $24.86. The slight increase followed the release of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Alcoa reported earnings of $1.04 per share, surpassing estimates, and revenue of $3.48 billion, up from $2.59 billion the previous year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. ASTS

AST SpaceMobile’s stock fell 2.64%, closing at $22.49. The stock’s intraday high was $23.74, with a low of $22.42, and a 52-week range of $39.07 to $1.97. The decline followed the company’s announcement of a proposed private offering of $400 million in convertible senior notes due 2032.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped 2.11%, closing at $415.11. The stock reached an intraday high of $428 and a low of $414.59, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.80. The decline followed news of the potential removal of the $7,500 EV tax credit, which could negatively impact Tesla’s pricing in the U.S., according to Gary Black, Managing Partner of The Future Fund.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.