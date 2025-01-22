Discover Delivers Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Beat: The Details

Discover Financial Services DFS reported fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $4.76 billion, versus estimates of $4.46 billion

Q4 EPS: $5.11, versus estimates of $3.58

In the digital banking segment, Discover ended the period with total loans of $121.1 billion, down 6% year-over-year. Net interest income for the quarter grew by 5% year-over-year, driven by net interest margin expansion. Non-interest income increased 68% year-over-year and total operating expenses climbed 4% year-over-year.

Payment services pretax income increased 37% year-over-year primarily due to volume growth and timing of incentives. Payment services volume was up 4% compared to the prior year’s quarter.

“Discover’s fourth quarter results capped off a successful 2024 as loan growth, margin expansion, and credit improvement led to strong financial performance,” said Michael Shepherd, Discover’s interim CEO and president.

“It was a transformative year for our business as we announced our pending merger with Capital One, exited student lending, and enhanced our risk management and compliance programs. These actions position us well for the future.”

Discover’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share, payable on March 6 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 20.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with analysts and investors slated for 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

DFS Price Action: Discover shares were up 1.24% after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $199.95 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Discover.