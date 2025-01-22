This Cytokinetics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Caitlin Burrows initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. Orthofix Medical shares closed at $18.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst James Kirby initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. SNCY with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23. Sun Country Airlines shares closed at $16.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove initiated coverage on Viking Holdings Ltd VIK with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $49. Viking Holdings shares closed at $48.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst James Condulis initiated coverage on Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $80. Cytokinetics shares closed at $45.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Gil Blum initiated coverage on Absci Corporation ABSI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Absci shares closed at $3.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
