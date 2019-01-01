Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) was reported by Stifel on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting OFIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) was provided by Stifel, and Orthofix Medical upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orthofix Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orthofix Medical was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orthofix Medical (OFIX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $41.00 to $45.00. The current price Orthofix Medical (OFIX) is trading at is $27.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
