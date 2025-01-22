January 22, 2025 1:55 AM 2 min read

Netflix, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares went up 0.08% to $116.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Netflix reported it added 18.91 million paid subscribers in the fiscal quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. The company said it sees full-year revenue of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion, up $0.5 billion from the company’s previous range. Netflix shares jumped 14.4% to $994.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co. PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $21.54 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 1% to $163.38 in after-hours trading.

  • Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.39 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers shares gained 3.5% to $199.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson JNJ to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $22.44 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.6% to $149.00 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

