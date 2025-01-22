Netflix, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares went up 0.08% to $116.88 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares went up 0.08% to $116.88 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Netflix reported it added 18.91 million paid subscribers in the fiscal quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. The company said it sees full-year revenue of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion, up $0.5 billion from the company’s previous range. Netflix shares jumped 14.4% to $994.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.39 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers shares gained 3.5% to $199.59 in the after-hours trading session.

