Dollar Heads For 6th Weekly Gain; Asia Markets Decline, Europe Mixed - Global Markets Today While Us Slept

On Thursday, January 9th, U.S. markets were closed in a mark of respect for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

U.S. Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.10%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.23%.

U.S. stock futures dipped, weighed by Fed hawkishness, labor market strength, and inflation concerns. Markets await December payrolls for rate cues. Earnings season and rising oil prices add focus.

Asia Markets Today

On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 1.04% at 39,208.50, led by losses in the Shipbuilding, Power, and Insurance sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.42%, ending the session at 8,294.10, led by losses in the Financials, Consumer Staples, and Healthcare sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed lower by 0.38% at 23,437.35, and the Nifty 500 slid 1.11%, closing at 21,801.10. The losses were caused by the Power, Real Estate, and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite was down 1.33% and closed at 3,168.52, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 1.25% and finished the day at 3,732.48.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session lower by 0.92% at 19,064.29.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 was up 0.09%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.20%.

France’s CAC rose 0.21%.

U.K.’s FTSE index 100 traded lower by 0.25%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 2.25% at $75.81/bbl, and Brent was up 2.46% at $78.83/bbl.

Oil prices rose for a third consecutive week amid supply concerns from sanctions on Russia and Iran, cold weather boosting fuel demand, and inflation worries despite a stronger U.S. dollar.

Natural Gas gained 4.16% to $3.852.

Gold was trading higher by 0.63% at $2,709.21, Silver was up 0.61% to $31.230, and Copper rose 0.69% to $4.3395.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.01% to 109.17, USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 158.08, and USD/AUD gained 0.12% to 1.6159.

The U.S. dollar is on track for a sixth consecutive weekly gain, driven by elevated Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and expectations of strong nonfarm payrolls, signaling potential sustained higher rates.

Photo via Shutterstock