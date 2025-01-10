January 10, 2025 6:27 AM 2 min read

Dollar Heads For 6th Weekly Gain; Asia Markets Decline, Europe Mixed - Global Markets Today While Us Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points
  • Gold traded higher by 0.63% at $2,709.21, Silver was up 0.61% to $31.230, and Copper rose 0.69% to $4.3395.
  • Crude Oil WTI traded higher by 2.25% at $75.81/bbl, and Brent was up 2.46% at $78.83/bbl.
  • Get Real-Time News and Alerts for Your Portfolio

On Thursday, January 9th, U.S. markets were closed in a mark of respect for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

U.S. Futures at 06:00 AM ET

  • Dow futures were down 0.10%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.23%.
  • U.S. stock futures dipped, weighed by Fed hawkishness, labor market strength, and inflation concerns. Markets await December payrolls for rate cues. Earnings season and rising oil prices add focus.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 1.04% at 39,208.50, led by losses in the Shipbuilding, Power, and Insurance sectors.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.42%, ending the session at 8,294.10, led by losses in the Financials, Consumer Staples, and Healthcare sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 closed lower by 0.38% at 23,437.35, and the Nifty 500 slid 1.11%, closing at 21,801.10. The losses were caused by the Power, Real Estate, and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.
  • China’s Shanghai Composite was down 1.33% and closed at 3,168.52, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 1.25% and finished the day at 3,732.48.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session lower by 0.92% at 19,064.29.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 was up 0.09%.
  • Germany’s DAX gained 0.20%.
  • France’s CAC rose 0.21%.
  • U.K.’s FTSE index 100 traded lower by 0.25%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 2.25% at $75.81/bbl, and Brent was up 2.46% at $78.83/bbl.
  • Oil prices rose for a third consecutive week amid supply concerns from sanctions on Russia and Iran, cold weather boosting fuel demand, and inflation worries despite a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • Natural Gas gained 4.16% to $3.852.
  • Gold was trading higher by 0.63% at $2,709.21, Silver was up 0.61% to $31.230, and Copper rose 0.69% to $4.3395.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.01% to 109.17, USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 158.08, and USD/AUD gained 0.12% to 1.6159.
  • The U.S. dollar is on track for a sixth consecutive weekly gain, driven by elevated Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and expectations of strong nonfarm payrolls, signaling potential sustained higher rates.

Photo via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.27-%
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$25.28-0.90%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$56.06-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$62.228.53%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$37.46-0.90%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.58-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$41.49-0.74%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$71.830.45%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$33.95-0.06%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$48.060.50%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$22.59-0.07%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$62.171.03%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$118.79-%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$67.94-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$95.10-0.13%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$29.14-1.25%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$247.440.64%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.75-1.08%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$69.63-4.41%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$52.10-0.04%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$54.51-0.06%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$52.64-0.15%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$38.100.16%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$589.43-0.01%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$17.894.56%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$27.73-%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$79.753.17%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$29.60-0.03%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$63.88-0.28%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$43.860.67%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsEmerging MarketsEurozoneFuturesCommoditiesForexTop StoriesMarketsBriefsStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved